Anguilla Eases Visitor Quarantine Requirements
Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 31, 2021
Anguilla has lifted quarantine requirements for international leisure visitors staying at hotels or villas, regardless of their length of stay, government officials said in a Tuesday statement.
Anguilla visitors will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival in the country and are required to remain at their hotel, resort or villa while awaiting arrival test results, normally delivered within 12 hours. The policy applies to any length of stay.
A $200 fee for arrival and fourth day testing will be charged beginning October 1 to “assist with covering the costs associated with the new testing regime,” officials said.
Upon receiving a negative test result, travelers may leave the property and explore the island, said officials. The new policy eliminates the previous requirement for a four-day quarantine period, however visitors will be tested on the fourth day of their stay.
Anguilla visitors are still required to apply for entry via the government’s portal and upload proof of a negative RT-PCR test taken three to five days prior to travel. Anguilla is allowing entry only to fully vaccinated adult travelers with the exception of pregnant women and children ages 17 or younger.
The destination recently earned the CDC’s Level 1 classification, the lowest possible risk level for COVID-19, making it one of the safest countries to visit right now.
