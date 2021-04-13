Anguilla Updates Entry Protocols Under COVID-19 ‘Exit Strategy’
Destination & Tourism Brian Major April 13, 2021
Anguilla’s government this week revised several entry protocols under a multi-phased “COVID 19 exit strategy.” The plan is designed to drive the island’s transition from “this extended period of economic contraction towards generating the business activity needed to revitalize the economy,” said officials in a statement issued Tuesday.
Under the new protocols, Anguilla’s “stay-in-place” mandate for fully vaccinated international travelers has been reduced from 14 days to seven days, effective immediately. Vaccinated travelers’ final dose must have been administered within three weeks of arrival.
International travelers will still be required to submit proof of a positive COVID-19 test result three to five days prior to arrival. Visitors will also be tested upon entry and at the end of the quarantine period. Multi-generational families or groups with a mix of unvaccinated and vaccinated members must all quarantine for a 10-day period and may utilize only approved, short-stay services.
Additionally, effective May 1, all visitors traveling in groups of more than 10 must be fully vaccinated to attend any mass gatherings in Anguilla, including weddings and conferences. Visitors may utilize spa, gym and cosmetology services if both guests and staff therapists and consultants are fully vaccinated.
All Anguilla frontline hospitality workers, including port and transportation staff, will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Finally, under phase one of Anguilla’s plan, from July 1 to August 31, fully vaccinated international travelers will not be tested at entry and will not be required to quarantine on arrival. Visitors will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test three to five days prior to entry.
Multi-generational families or groups including children ineligible for vaccination will not be required to quarantine but must submit proof of a negative PCR test result three to five days before arrival under phase one. These visitors will also be tested on arrival and during their stay. The last phase of the Anguilla program begins October 1 and will include the elimination of the travel authorization application for entry.
“As more people become vaccinated, and new infections begin to plateau, we believe that revisiting and updating our entry protocols is merited at this time,” said Haydn Hughes, Anguilla’s minister of tourism. “As always, the health and protection of both our visitors and our residents is paramount, and we are once again taking a phased approach to the full and safe reopening of our island.”
“We have safely welcomed thousands of guests over the past five months, and we are confident that we will continue to do so under this amended regime,” added Kenroy Herbert, the Anguilla Tourist Board’s chairman. “Our visitors appreciate the extra steps we have taken to ensure their safety while enabling them to experience our exceptional tourism product.”
Anguilla’s entry application fee for fully vaccinated visitors staying under 90 days in a villa or hotel is $300 per individual and $200 for each additional person. The entry application fee for unvaccinated visitors staying in an approved private dwelling home is $600 per individual and $200 for each additional person.
