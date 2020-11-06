Updated Anguilla Protocols Include Vacation Bubble Concept
November 06, 2020
Anguilla officials have expanded the range of activities available to visitors following the reopening of its borders to international travelers earlier this week, certifying more than 100 tourism businesses, services and activity providers as “Safe Environment” operators.
Government officials are seeking to “expand the scope of activities and experiences on offer to our visitors,” under the second phase of its reopening plan, said Quincia Gumbs Marie, Anguilla’s parliamentary tourism secretary.
The Eastern Caribbean island’s “vacation bubble” concept allows properties to host short-stay guests while providing access to approved amenities, services and activities, said Haydn Hughes, Anguilla’s minister of tourism.
“Anguilla’s hospitality product can now reopen in a safe though unprecedented way, subject to inspections and safety protocols designed to protect the health of our visitors and our nation,” said Hughes.
Operators and activities include certified restaurants and golf, scuba diving, snorkeling and kayaking excursions. Visitors may also opt for glass-bottomed boat rides and outdoor yoga plus outdoor and indoor fitness activities, officials said. An updated list of certified and approved properties, bars, restaurants and other activities is available on the Anguilla Tourist Board website.
Excursions to Anguilla’s popular offshore islands including Sandy Island, Scilly Cay and Prickly Pear are also available. Guests are required to book reservations for all activities; transportation will be provided by a certified ground operator.
Anguilla has also provided free training courses to more than 500 tourism employers including housekeepers, ground transportation providers and charter boat operators. Certified operators including Calypso Chatters, Funtime Charters and GB Express will offer private and semi-private shuttle services for the 25-minute crossing.
Between November 14 and December 17, the CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa, Four Seasons Resort & Residences, Quintessence Hotel, Zemi Beach House, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection properties will also reopen to guests.
