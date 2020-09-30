Anguilla Will Enter Phase Two Reopening in November
Destination & Tourism Brian Major September 30, 2020
Phase Two of Anguilla’s tourism reopening begins November 1 with hotels and resorts joining villas among certified visitor accommodations. The Caribbean nation’s government will also introduce a fee schedule for visitors at pre-approved properties.
The fees will offset “the steep costs of managing re-entry protocols and procedures,” said Anguilla Tourist Board officials in a statement. Visitors staying at pre-approved properties for fewer than three months will be subject to fees starting at $300 for individual travelers staying five or fewer days. Couples will be charged $500, while families will pay $300 for the main traveler and $250 for each additional family member.
Fees are also planned for visitors staying in Anguilla between six and 90 days, and for travelers staying between three months and one year. The fees cover costs for COVID-19 testing, traveler tracing and surveillance and “costs associated with the additional public health presence,” officials said.
Fees also cover the cost of “extended immigration time [and] entry and a digital work permit,” For travelers staying between three months and one year, said officials. Fees are payable only on approval of an Anguilla travel application.
Travelers are Anguilla are required to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test result obtained three to five days prior to arrival, along with travel health insurance covering COVID-related treatment. All visitors will be given a PCR test on arrival.
Travelers from low-risk countries will be tested a second time on the tenth day of their visit; visitors from higher-risk countries will receive a second test on day 14 of their visit. Guests will be free to explore the island once a negative result is returned.
The World Health Organization lists Anguilla as having no COVID-19 cases with the classification of “No Travel Health Notice: Very Low Risk for COVID-19” from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
