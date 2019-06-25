Antigua and Barbuda Launches Wedding and Honeymoon Registry
Destination & Tourism Brian Major June 25, 2019
The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) unveiled a honeymoon registry, targeting the Caribbean destination’s growing weddings and honeymoon market. The new registry allows married and engaged couples to create their own account and dedicated wedding website, placing them one step from the destination wedding experience of their dreams.
The registry provides users with a diverse menu of Antigua and Barbuda experiences that friends and family can purchase as wedding gifts. Registry items include hotel stays, spa treatments and romantic excursions.
The registry is free for couples to set up and the service includes a toll-free customer service number to help couples and their guests with questions or concerns regarding purchases.
“June is ‘Romance Month’ here in Antigua and Barbuda and we’re excited at the opportunity this new honeymoon registry will bring to the destination,” said Charles “Max” Fernandez, Antigua & Barbuda’s minister of tourism. The registry provides couples with increased options Antigua and Barbuda, said Fernandez, and “will also act as a promotional tool that will also attract family and friends to the destination.”
He added, “For our service providers and small business operators in Antigua and Barbuda, the honeymoon registry is an excellent tool, allowing them to easily place their products at the front-of-mind of couples actively searching for destination experiences to book, which will ultimately lead to increased on-island spend.”
ABTA officials describe Antigua & Barbuda as a “top 10” global wedding destination, adding that weddings are easily arranged as Antigua & Barbuda requires no waiting period or residency requirements for a wedding license to be issued.
The registry’s launch comes with Antigua and Barbuda in the midst of an exceptionally strong tourism year in 2019. The destination reported significant arrivals growth in the first quarter and double-digit visitor growth in April, according to Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) officials.
Antigua and Barbuda officials recently announced a major tourism development agreement with cruise operator Royal Caribbean International.
For more information on Antigua
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS