Antigua and Barbuda Officials Ease Entry Protocols

Brian Major November 19, 2021

Elite Islands Resorts Verandah Resort Antigua
Antigua and Barbuda officials have eased visitor entry protocols. (Photo by Brian Major)

Antigua and Barbuda, which posted record visitor arrivals this summer, will now operate under eased COVID-19 entry protocols, said Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority officials.

Beginning immediately, fully vaccinated travelers to the dual-island nation may present a negative RT PCR test result taken within four days of arrival or a negative result from an approved rapid antigen test result taken within three days of arrival for entry into Antigua and Barbuda, said officials.

Antigua and Barbuda visitors and returning residents are required to have received at least one dose of a World Health Organization or Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment-approved two-dose COVID 19 vaccine or an approved single-dose vaccine to be permitted to enter Antigua and Barbuda. Unvaccinated minors between age five and 18 must present a negative RT PCR test within four days of arrival.

All passengers must complete a health declaration form prior to arrival in Antigua and Barbuda. A Quarantine Authority official or an authorized health officer will undertake assessments including temperature checks to determine if visitors should be tested on arrival based on the completed form. Visitors are required to stay at a certified hotel or resort.

Passengers who arrive in Antigua and Barbuda without COVID 19 test results or with incorrect COVID test results will be charged $100 to administer a required RT PCR test. Arriving visitors asked to take tests for Quarantine Authority screenings will not be charged.

Antigua and Barbuda continues to expand access to the destination as the winter travel season begins. In August operations resumed at the Antigua Cruise Port as Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox docked at St. John’s Harbour. “The disembarkation of passengers was carefully managed to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, the port’s general manager.

“We continue to maintain and enhance our COVID-19 risk mitigation protocols daily to ensure that our facility is as safe as possible for every passenger on every voyage,” Regis-Prosper added.

Brian Major
