Aruba Teams With JetBlue for Pre-departure COVID-19 Testing
Destination & Tourism Brian Major November 11, 2020
Aruba is partnering with JetBlue Airways to establish pre-flight PCR testing of incoming air visitors. The airline’s program with the southern Caribbean nation is part of an initiative to “work with destination regions to promote safer travel with easy testing,” said officials in a statement.
The airline is providing supervised, at-home tests through its medical partner, Vault Health, said airline officials. The tests offer Aruba travelers “convenience, quick turnaround and accuracy” with all testing conducted by Vault’s collaborating laboratory. JetBlue will offer passengers with dedicated customer support phone service during the process.
Vault’s saliva test is administered via online video connection, with a test supervisor to ensure the customer provides their sample properly. The sample is next overnighted to a laboratory for processing within 72 hours. Vault is offering a dedicated landing page to assist JetBlue customers scheduled to travel to Aruba.
The partnership “provides our visitors with an added level of convenience,” said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, the Aruba Tourism Authority’s CEO.
“We continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our visitors and locals through advanced safety protocols,” she said. The testing service “ensures once travelers arrive on our sunny shores, they can immediately enjoy their trip and head straight to our award-winning beaches, Asjoe-Croes added.”
“Reliable, accurate, and convenient testing is a vital key to safely resuming leisure travel and invigorating the economy,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating office. “We are grateful to the Aruban Tourism Authority and the Aruban government for recognizing our partner, Vault, as an easy way for JetBlue customers to meet Aruba’s testing requirements.”
Aruba travelers are required to complete an embarkation/disembarkation card 72 to four hours prior to travel. Travelers residing in certain states must take a PCR test within 72 hours before departure and upload the result at least 12 hours prior to their Aruba flight departure time. All visitors must purchase Aruba Travel Insurance within 72 hours of departure.
