Aruba to Reopen for US Travelers in July
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 11, 2020
Aruba is getting ready to once again welcome international travelers.
The Government of Aruba announced that the country will officially reopen its borders for inbound travel from Bonaire and Curaçao on June 15. Travelers from around the Caribbean (with the exception of Dominican Republic and Haiti), Europe and Canada will be able to visit the Caribbean island starting July 1, 2020, and visitors from the United States will be able to travel to Aruba starting July 10, 2020.
There will be enhanced safety protocols for travelers.
"The safety and well-being of our residents and visitors is our highest priority. As we prepare to reopen our borders, Aruba has put in place advanced public health procedures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 on the island," said Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes. "We have taken careful and deliberate steps to assess the current situation and make certain it is as safe as possible and appropriate to begin the reopening process."
We are excited to announce our sunny shores are reopening to visitors! From all of us, we welcome you back to our One happy island with warmth, love, gratitude, and above all, safety. See you soon! https://t.co/oG5HEr5xHO #OpenForHappiness pic.twitter.com/kIKPpyVsk3— Aruba (@aruba) June 11, 2020
When making the decision to reopen, the country considered several factors, including:
Local Containment: An aggressive response to identifying and managing potential cases of COVID-19 was impactful and reduced the effect on Aruba.
Gradual Easing of On-Island Restrictions: As conditions improved, restrictions on the island have been carefully rolled back without significant concerns.
Stringent Health Standards in Place: New health and safety protocols have been implemented island-wide, with a heavy emphasis on tourism and hospitality businesses to ensure visitors feel safe.
Car Rental Companies Offering Cheap Prices, Better Vehicle...Car Rental & Rail
Variety Cruises to Resume Small-Ship Cruising July 24Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Delta Air Lines Announces New Global Cleanliness DepartmentAirlines & Airports
Travelers will be required to follow a new embarkation and disembarkation process to enter the country and these mandatory requirements will soon be available on Aruba.com.
"While there will be some necessary adjustments, our visitors' Aruba experience will still have the essence of One happy island," said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority (A.T.A.). "We are confident in the measures we have taken as Aruba is once again Open for Happiness."
The Aruba Airport Authority worked in conjunction with the Department of Public Health and followed the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines to implement numerous measures. Visitors will undergo enhanced screening. The airport has the capability to conduct a PCR test on arrival. Passengers will undergo temperature checks, and there will be onsite medical personnel, distancing guidelines, additional shields and safeguards for personnel and mandatory PPE.
Recently, the Minister of Tourism, Public Health and Sports, together with the Department of Public Health and the Aruba Tourism Authority introduced a new safety and hygiene program called Aruba Health & Happiness Code. The new guidelines outline cleaning and hygiene standards and is mandatory for all tourism-related businesses throughout the country.
For more information on Aruba
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS