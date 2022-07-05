Australia Lifts Remaining COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
Travelers to Australia can visit the country without worrying about COVID-19 travel restrictions starting July 6, 2022.
“As more and more of us travel internationally and we get more confident in managing our risk of COVID, our airports are getting busier,” Minister for Home Affairs, Clare O’Neil, said. “Removing these requirements will not only reduce delays in our airports but will encourage more visitors and skilled workers to choose Australia as a destination. And for Australian citizens, with the removal of these requirements, returning home will be much easier."
The new order means that those entering Australia will no longer need to show proof of vaccination. This follows the lifting of quarantine restrictions and COVID-19 testing requirements.
Travelers have been waiting patiently to return to Australia, and now it will be even easier. Online travel search system Next Vacay expects to see growing demand in the region.
"Australia has shown a strong public health response towards COVID-19 and has been one of the world's most rigorous border controls we have seen throughout the coronavirus pandemic," said Naveen Dittakavi, founder and CEO of Next Vacay. "Since tourists have been waiting patiently to visit the country, we expect this reopening to significantly impact the travel industry. Current travel trends have 2022 as the year of the “bucket list” trip, with people seeking those once-in-a-lifetime international destinations—so it's no surprise that searches for 'Australia covid vaccine travel' have increased by 900 percent in the past day.
The only drawback is that travel Down Under is not going to come cheap.
"While people looking to travel to Australia are hoping to find slightly cheaper airfares, flights to Australia are expected to be considerably higher than pre-pandemic levels due to the huge financial hit that airlines have taken throughout Covid," Dittakavi noted.
Australia frequently tops traveler bucket lists and the country is luring visitors back with a new tourism campaign, which is just the first step in a long-term travel marketing strategy to boost tourism to the country.
