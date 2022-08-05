Bacalar, a Paradise for Relaxation
Bacalar is Mexico's Pueblo Mágico (Magic Town) and a place not very crowded with tourists. This destination is 345 kilometers or just over four hours from Cancun and is a paradise that offers a relaxed atmosphere and exceptional hospitality.
Plus, the abundance of natural wonders can disconnect anyone from their worries. Unlike other Mexican Caribbean destinations such as Playa del Carmen or Cancun, Bacalar retains its identity as a typical Mexican village of the southeast, where you can breathe peace and tranquility.
Since the time of the ancient Maya, this site was already considered an earthly paradise. The word "Bacalar" comes from the region's original name, Sian Ka'an Bakhalal, which means "place where the sky is born surrounded by reeds."
In Bacalar, besides swimming in the famous seven-color lagoon, you can also discover cenotes, visit the fort used to defend the town from pirates and get to know the jungle, launching yourself on a zip line. Here, there are activities for every type of traveler.
Seven-color lagoon is a special place, and as a visitor, you must be careful and respectful of the inhabitants' rules to protect the delicate balance of nature.
Bacalar's Boom
Governor Carlos Joaquín highlighted that Quintana Roo is experiencing a moment of development and economic growth that will detonate employment during the next 24 months.
The state governor highlighted that this entity reported economic growth of 16.7 percent in the last semester of 2021, thus obtaining first place nationally in this area. In addition, 95,000 jobs have already been recovered after more than 100,000 jobs were lost during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We continue to have an important national and foreign investment. The daily average is more or less 43,000 to 45,000 international tourists arriving in the state. These are very relevant numbers. All these facts let us continue growing and having good data at the level of economic recovery," said the governor.
Joaquín highlighted that Quintana Roo has three cities that have been growing at double digits for several years: Cancun, which has been growing for 35 years; Playa del Carmen, which has been growing for 20 years; and Tulum, which has been growing for a little more than five years. Bacalar, in the southern part of the state, is also starting to grow significantly.
The Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (CPTQ) seeks to continue strengthening the positioning of the Mexican Caribbean and its tourist destinations. The CPTQ launched a digital campaign focused entirely on the domestic market called "Feel the Mexican Caribbean," which is estimated to generate six million impacts.
The campaign consists of the visit of five content creators who will be in all the Mexican Caribbean tourist destinations: Holbox, Isla Mujeres, Cancun, Costa Mujeres, Puerto Morelos, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Riviera Maya, Maya Ka'an, Bacalar, Chetumal, and Mahahual, to share their experiences during their stays with their followers on social media.
