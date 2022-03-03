Bahamas Drops Day 5 Rapid Test Requirement
Destination & Tourism Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Bruce Parkinson March 03, 2022
With declining local cases and International protocol adjustments, travellers to The Bahamas are no longer required to take a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test on day 5 of travel.
"It is important to remain fluid and adapt our protocols to reflect a changing environment," said Acting Prime Minister the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, "and we are pleased to be able to eliminate The Bahamas' testing requirements."
Visitors are still required to follow prescribed entry protocols including applying for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa at travel.gov.bs and uploading their pre-departure test results, taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival.
Accepted forms of testing for entry based on vaccination status can be found here. An island-by-island list of approved testing sites is also available at that link.
"Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the strong desire for travel to The Bahamas has not diminished," said Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.
"We remain positioned for a steady tourism recovery, and we will continue to assist efficiencies of travel-related requirements for our beloved visitors, while protecting the health and safety of everyone."
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Bahamas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Bruce Parkinson
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS