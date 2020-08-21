Bahamas Targets October for Tourism Marketing Push
Expect Bahamas Ministry of Tourism officials to return to promoting the destination in October even as the destination adjusts policies to curb COVID-19 spikes that have led to lockdowns and hotel closings.
Government officials are planning for an October “phase one” reopening between October and early November, said Travis Robinson, tourism parliamentary secretary, in a Bahamas Tribune report, after which officials will “go back out and infiltrate the market with the tourism brand of The Bahamas,” Robinson said.
Destination officials suspended $13 million in advertising after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis implemented new anti- COVID-19 restrictions in July, Robinson said. “The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation halted all our marketing overseas” after the country re-entered the July lockdown. He added, “There is a need to ensure we are sending unified messages” regarding COVID-19 restrictions and protocols.
The Bahamas has struggled to control COVID-19 infection rates as the country has re-opened to international visitors. Earlier this week Minnis reversed a full lockdown announced over the weekend in New Providence, which includes the Paradise Island and Nassau tourist districts, after local protests.
The lockdown led to the August 18 closure of the all-inclusive Warwick Paradise Island - Bahamas hotel, which on August 18 stopped accepting nightly and day pass reservations “until further notice,” said hotel officials in a statement.
“Due to the government restrictions as it relates to the escalation of COVID-19 cases on New Providence and the closure of certain operational institutions, it became impossible for the resort to operate and provide the overall services and products that are needed to take care of the guests,” said Benjamin Davis, general manager.
