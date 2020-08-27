Bahamas Tourism Updates COVID-19 Protocols for Travelers
August 27, 2020
The Bahamas government on Wednesday again issued updated COVID-19 measures and protocols for the territory, including a smaller window for required visitor COVID-19 testing.
Effective September 1, all incoming visitors (including returning citizens and residents) will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to the date of arrival, said officials in a statement. Bahamas authorities currently require proof of a negative test within 10 days of traveling.
As previously, travelers must also apply online for a Bahamas Health Visa and upload their negative test result as part of the process. All visitors and returning residents are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival into the Bahamas.
In addition, under the new protocols, all visitors must submit to monitoring and contact-tracing via the Hubbcat app, which they will be required to download on their smartphones.
Travelers are permitted to quarantine at a hotel, private club, Airbnb or other rented accommodations, as well as aboard private boats. Hotel guests will have access to all available amenities. After 14 days, visitors planning to remain in the country may be required to complete another COVID-19 test, at their own expense, to exit quarantine.
Additionally, businesses in New Providence, which includes the Nassau, Paradise Island and Cable Beach resort districts, will be allowed to reopen when the current lockdown is lifted on August 31.
Businesses will be allowed to resume with physical distancing measures including outdoor dining plus curbside and delivery service at restaurants. Beaches will be open to the public from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.
Officials also warned, “Due to fluidity of the COVID-19 situation both in The Bahamas and worldwide, protocols are subject to change. Public health officials are closely monitoring indicators to determine whether more- or less stringent measures will be required going forward.”
