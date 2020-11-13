Barbados Partners With Medical Firm for Pre-Departure COVID-19 Test
Barbados’ government is partnering with a Virginia-based medical services firm to provide an “end-to-end” COVID-19 testing process designed to enable travelers to provide approved test results within the three-day window the country requires for entry.
Stage Zero Life Sciences of Richmond is providing a dedicated website via which Barbados travelers can order an at-home COVID-19 test kit, said Barbados government officials during a press conference broadcast digitally Friday.
Test packages will be shipped to the traveler’s address, after which a health professional will administer the test at the traveler’s home.
Stage Zero officials also provide data outlining what day potential visitors should be tested relative to when they intend to arrive. Following the test, the health professional will oversee re-packaging, and the subject uses a pre-paid, pre-labeled box sent back via UPS or an express shipping service.
Travelers are required to upload their test result to the Barbados tourism website as part of the entry process. The tests are priced at $265 for one person and $166 per person for a family of four.
“We are pleased to offer this initiative,” said Lisa Cummins, Barbados’ tourism minister. “As the COVID infection rate has surged in many of our source markets, the ability of travelers, many of whom are hoping to come home for the holidays, that there are challenges not just in getting the test results but also within the three days” required by Barbados’ Ministry of Health, Cummins said.
Barbados currently requires U.S. travelers to complete an online immigration and customs form 24 hours prior to arrival in Barbados and submit proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.
Travelers are subject to additional health screenings upon arrival including temperature checks and brief interviews. Travelers must quarantine at an approved hotel, villa or guesthouse. A second PCR test is required on day two or day three after arrival, with results obtained 24 hours later.
Travelers are not permitted to leave their accommodations or enter Barbados beaches until after receiving a negative result from the second PCR test. Travelers who test negative are free to move about the island.
