Resorts in Barbados Slated to Open in Time for the Holidays
Hotel & Resort Elegant Hotels Lacey Pfalz November 12, 2020
Elegant Hotels Group Barbados, part of the Marriott brand, announced the reopening of its four Barbados resorts before the winter holiday season.
The group’s four hotels join the Waves Hotel & Spa, which reopened back in July.
Now open is the Colony Club, a resort for food and rum connoisseurs looking to enjoy incredible food with seaside views. Prices start from $285 a night.
The other resort open now is Treasure Beach, an adults-only resort committed to inspiring creativity in its guests with its weekly Art Crawl and colorful suites. Prices for this resort start at $311 a night.
Crystal Cove is slated to open on November 13. The resort features individual cottages instead of hotel blocks, which makes this seaside property feel more like a village than a resort. It features a sophisticated Bajan style and is suitable for couples and families with children. Prices for this resort begin at $412 a night at double occupancy.
Reopening just before the winter holiday season on December 4 is the Tamarind, a family getaway that blends Mediterranean and Caribbean styles together to create a relaxing, inviting atmosphere. Prices start at $483 per night based on double occupancy.
The resorts are following Marriott’s Commitment to Clean program, which helps to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.
Guests traveling to Barbados from the United States are required to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of traveling to be admitted into the country. Next, after four or five days of arriving in Barbados, travelers are required to take a second PCR test. While waiting for test results, it is possible to quarantine in your hotel room.
Two more resorts are slated to reopen in January 2021.
For more information, please visit ElegantHotels.com.
For more information on Elegant Hotels, Barbados
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS