Barbados Tightens COVID-19 Travel Protocols
Destination & Tourism Brian Major January 27, 2021
Following three deaths tied to the arrival of the UK coronavirus variant in Barbados, the country will require visitors to take COVID-19 rapid antigen tests upon arrival beginning February 3.
Barbados is also extending its visitor quarantine period from three to five nights and will reduce flight schedules to the island, said Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley.
Barbados currently requires visitors to apply through an online government portal and provide proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before travel.
The updated protocols are part of a two-week lockdown extending Barbados’ 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. closure of businesses excluding supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, doctors and essential services.
Mottley announced the lockdown in a televised national press briefing Tuesday. In addition to the updated protocols, Mottley said Lisa Cummins, Barbados’ minister of tourism, would “be speaking with the airlines regarding a reduction in the number of flights coming to Barbados.”
Mottley said the visitor contingent includes “persons visiting Barbados as Barbadians coming home, as Barbadian residents, as persons who are long-stay residents but not Barbadian, as Welcome Stampers, as visitors.
“We welcome you and the truth be told we need you here, we really do, but we also want you to respect and adhere to our protocols and other regulations,” she said.
“We will have to deal [restrictions] and as a result, we keep the airport and flights open but we significantly minimize the numbers,” Mottley added.
Mottley said the tightened protocols are tied to the arrival of the more contagious UK variant of coronavirus in Barbados. Three days earlier Barbados health authorities declared community spread of COVID-19 on the island. To date Barbados, with 287,375 residents, has recorded 10 deaths attributed to coronavirus, which Mottley said “is 10 too many.”
