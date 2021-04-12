Barbados Updates Traveler Protocols
Barbados’ government has updated the country’s entry protocols, with new procedures for travelers inoculated with the AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson vaccines scheduled to go into effect May 8. Under the new protocols, fully vaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine at their resort for up to two days, said officials.
Fully vaccinated travelers traveling to Barbados will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result performed within three days of travel, present a vaccination certificate upon arrival in and undergo a standard or rapid COVID-19 PCR test at Grantley Adams International Airport or their approved accommodation.
The airport closed temporarily this week due to a deluge of ash from the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent.
Visitors will also be required to use designated transportation providers to travel to their approved accommodation and while awaiting their COVID-19 PCR test results. Guests must vacation in place at their approved accommodation and will be permitted to utilize all available resort amenities and facilities in accordance with property guidelines.
Arriving travelers who have not been fully or partially vaccinated, do not possess evidence of vaccination or have traveled from or transited through a country where the prevalence of specific COVID-19 variants of “are deemed of particular concern to Barbados,” will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken three days prior to travel.
These travelers will also be required to use designated transportation to travel to their approved accommodations and remain in their rooms before receiving a second negative COVID-19 PCR test result. The travelers will be required to take the second test five days after arriving in Barbados, with unvaccinated travelers required to quarantine for “approximately five to seven days,” officials said.
