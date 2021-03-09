Caribbean Airlines Launching Barbados Flights
Airlines & Airports Brian Major March 09, 2021
Caribbean Airlines will launch non-stop flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport beginning April 1. Flights will depart Thursdays from Barbados and Saturdays from New York, said company officials.
The new service is subject to regulatory approvals, according to a Caribbean Airlines statement cited in local press reports.
“This will further improve connectivity and expand [Caribbean Airlines’] network,” said Garvin Medera, the company’s CEO. The service “reiterates our commitment to giving our customers options and access to regional and international destinations,” he added.
U.S. travelers to Barbados are required to complete an online immigration and customs form 24 hours prior to arrival and submit proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. U.S. travelers may test in-home via Stage Zero Life Sciences. Travelers can book tests via the service on the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. website.
Visitors are required to take a rapid antigen test upon arrival, quarantine for five nights at an approved hotel, villa or guesthouse and take a second PCR test within the same period. Travelers who test negative may move about Barbados.
