Bermuda Revamps Exec Team and Updates Brand Standards, Messaging

The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA)’s board of directors announced a new executive team, a brand re-launch, “new tourism standards” and the staging of several events to “kick-start tourism growth.”
Under the changes, Tracy Berkeley, previously BTA’s chief administration officer, replaces Charles Jeffers as CEO, effectively immediately.
“We thank Charles for his contributions to Bermuda during a very difficult period for the country and the world at large,” Wayne Caines, BTA chairman of BTA’s Board, in the statement.
Erin Smith, previously BTA’s chief information officer, becomes chief operations officer. In addition, Jamari Douglas joins BTA the new position of vice president of marketing, public relations and communications. Douglas joins BTA from the Bermuda Business Development Agency, where he served as marketing director.
Bermuda’s tourism marketing will highlight marine sports and groups under BTA’s Tourism Strategic Recovery Plan, said officials, with a particular focus on sailing and marine activities.
Sports Events
Golf, tennis, sailing and endurance sports are identified as growth opportunities for Bermuda under the Tourism Strategic Recovery Plan. Accordingly, the archipelago will host several events this year including the upcoming Clipper Round the World Race from June 11 to 19. The event will feature 700 participants.
Also upcoming is the June 17 Newport Bermuda Race, a highlight even on the North American sail-racing calendar. In October, Bermuda will host the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, PGA golf tour event. October will also see the launch of Bermuda Black Golfers Week, part of a BTA initiative to drive diversity in tourism and sporting events.
The year’s events will end the World Triathlon Series on November 5 and 6 in Hamilton. The event is one leg of the internationally televised World Triathlon Championship Series, featuring the world’s top triathletes.
New Standards
BTA is working in tandem with the Bermuda Government’s education transformation initiative to support the development of school hospitality and tourism curriculum.
BTA and tourism stakeholders will provide industry expertise to “develop knowledge, talent and interest throughout the tourism workforce pipeline,” BTA officials said. Several programs will “help reframe and rebrand the National Service Standards to ensure that every business is providing excellent customer service and elevated experience,” they added.
Furthermore, “a new independent partner will help manage customer feedback by collecting data essential to understanding guest expectations, identifying issues and assisting businesses who want to consistently improve their products, service, and staff,” officials said.
Officials said the programs will help ensure “Bermuda is high on the map for exceeding customer expectations.”
New Brand Initiatives
Following a study commissioned since the global pandemic’s profound impact on tourism and travel, BTA will “refine” Bermuda’s brand to “celebrate Bermuda’s authentic, culturally unique markers and to present an immersive, gritty, honest representation of the real Bermuda,” officials said.
The relaunch will commence under a phased approach beginning with a new website in mid-July, and a full brand campaign launch in mid-September.
