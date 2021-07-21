Complete Caribbean Podcast: What's New in the Caribbean?
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff July 21, 2021
Welcome to episode eight of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.
In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest news around reopenings, and Sarah shares what the new Caribbean cruise experience is like after recently returning from a voyage.
Later in the show, Brian interviews Charles H. Jeffers II, CEO of Bermuda Tourism Authority, to find out how the island has handled things over the last year and what travelers can expect now.
Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
