Bonaire To Welcome Back Nonstop Flights From the US
Destination & Tourism Brian Major May 24, 2021
American Airlines and Delta Airlines will resume non-stop flights to Bonaire beginning June 5, said Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) officials. The flights represent the return of direct flight service from the U.S. following the Caribbean destination’s October 2020 reopening to international travelers.
The two airlines will resume bi-weekly Wednesday and Saturday flights, with American Airlines flights flying from Miami and Delta Airlines flights traveling to Bonaire from Atlanta.
The resumption of service from the carriers reflects “strong demand from both U.S. visitors longing to visit [Bonaire] and from locals eagerly awaiting their arrival,” TCB officials said in a statement.
Bonaire’s Flamingo International Airport is providing rapid antigen testing capacity for arriving travelers, said TCB officials. The destination's current COVID-19 testing protocol requires arriving travelers to provide proof of a negative antigen test result obtained within 24 hours of departure and a negative PCR test administered within 72 hours of arrival. Bonaire has established three additional test facilities across the island to serve travelers returning to the United States.
TCB is also partnering with the Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA) and Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) to launch a Bonaire Friendly Safety Seal (BFSS) program designed to certify local businesses that meet BFSS health and safety standards.
To earn BFSS status, businesses will be required to adhere to protocols and policies including safety, health and cleaning initiatives; complete an “in-depth” questionnaire; and undergo “a thorough on-site inspection conducted by trained personnel,” said TCB officials.
BFSS will certify businesses including accommodations, casinos, car rentals, tour and watersports operators, taxis, restaurants, food trucks, retail shops, spas and salons. Approved businesses will receive an official gold seal for public display and will be showcased on the Tourism Bonaire site, enabling travelers to identify participating properties and providers.
“We have been eagerly awaiting the return of direct flights from the U.S. to Bonaire and have used this time to focus on improving the destination’s offerings,” said Marjolein Oleana, TCB’s business manager. “These measures will ensure consistency in visitor experiences as we welcome travelers in a safe, responsible and organized way.”
Sponsored Content
-
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Bonaire
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS