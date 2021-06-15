British Virgin Islands Implements New Entry Protocols
The British Virgin Islands (BVI) has updated its entry protocols to permit fully vaccinated international travelers from overseas to provide an RT-PCR test or an approved rapid antigen test within five days of arrival to enter the territory effective June 15, said Carvin Malone, the BVI’s minister for health and social development, in a June 10 statement.
Under the revised protocols, fully vaccinated BVI visitors are no longer subject to on-arrival PCR testing and the previous quarantine period before test results are reported. The quarantine period for unvaccinated travelers remains at seven days.
BVI visitors must also continue to register via the government portal 48 hours prior to departure and obtain a BVI Authorization Certificate. Travelers are also required to submit proof of a negative PCR test taken within five days of arrival and medical insurance covering COVID-19. The portal authorization fee has been reduced from $105 to “no more than $35” for fully vaccinated travelers, Malone said.
Additionally, partially vaccinated persons (those who have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine) traveling from international destinations will be required to submit results of a PCR test within five days of travel. These visitors must also undergo a PCR test or rapid antigen test upon arrival and quarantine for four days.
The BVI has recorded 295 coronavirus cases, with 291 recoveries and one fatality. There are presently three active cases in the territory on the island of Tortola. They will remain in mandatory quarantine until all are fully recovered, Malone said.
The territory has obtained 34,000 vaccine doses from the United Kingdom government, Malone said, adding that 17,000 people would have free access to two doses per person. To date, 12,245 persons have received their first doses, while 7,289 have received their second doses, said Malone. The territory has a population of just over 30,000 citizens and permanent residents.
Malone added, “We anticipate that the revision of the entry portal to effect these changes will be a work in progress,” and “we therefore ask travelers to be patient with us as we anticipate there will be processing issues in light of these amendments.”
In addition, fully vaccinated travelers who desire to travel to the US Virgin Islands, St. Maarten or Puerto Rico for any period are no longer required to take a PCR test seven days after returning to the territory.
