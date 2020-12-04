British Virgin Islands Reopens Borders to International Travelers
December 04, 2020
The British Virgin Islands opened its borders to international travelers arriving exclusively through Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport on Beef Island. Visitors will be subject to “an extensive program to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the territory,” said Andrew A. Fahie, the country’s premier, in a statement.
Visitors are required to apply for a BVI Gateway Traveler Authorization Certificate within five days of travel to the territory and submit proof of a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test result within the same time frame. Travelers must also submit proof of travel insurance including comprehensive medical coverage and complete their application at least 48 hours prior to arrival.
Upon arriving at the airport, travelers will be directed to a BVI Welcome Centre for an additional RT-PCR test. Arriving guests will also be required to download a contact-tracing system on their phones and wear a government-issued wristband monitoring device.
Arriving visitors must quarantine for four days at their hotel, resort, villa or docked vessel (for charter guests) and take another RT-PCR test (scheduled via the mobile app) on the fourth day. Visitors who test negative will be allowed to move around the BVI freely. Travelers who test positive upon arrival must quarantine at their respective location for a minimum of 14 days.
“Our comprehensive protocols were created to allow visitors to experience a safe, luxurious vacation through the deployment of critical tracing technology and the implementation of strict testing guidelines,” said Fahie.
Visitors must take approved transportation to and from their accommodations and testing sites. The two required RT-PCR tests, use of the mobile contact tracing app and monitoring bracelet will be at the visitor’s expense ($175 per person).
Protocols and procedures for visitors arriving by sea, including ferry service from St. Thomas, in addition to private boats and charter rentals, are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, said officials.
