Virgin Limited Edition BVI Properties to Reopen December 1
Virgin Limited Edition, the collection of luxury properties owned by Sir Richard Branson, has scheduled the reopening of its British Virgin Islands resorts. The most prominent property, Necker Island, will re-open next month after two years of construction following Hurricane Irma in 2018.
Necker Island will reopen to guests on December 1, the same day the territory’s borders reopen to international visitors. The luxury island resort’s restoration includes a new Bali Hi complex, two additional guest rooms and the installation of three giant wind turbines, furthering the island’s commitment towards sustainability and renewable energy, said company officials in a statement.
In 2021 Virgin Limited will debut new British Virgin Islands property Moskito Island, located two miles from Necker Island. Home to the Branson Estate, which will now be available for rental, the exclusive resort island will also feature new “uber luxury” private estates available for rental.
Both Necker Island and Moskito Island are accessible by private jet, which Virgin Limited officials say generated a 27 percent increase in bookings in 2020 following the pandemic outbreak. The trend “is likely to continue in 2021 as passengers opt to travel exclusively within their bubble,” Virgin Limited officials added.
Under British Virgin Islands protocols, travelers arriving at Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport must register online for an approved travel certificate. Applications must be completed at least 48 hours prior to arrival.
Visitors are required to agree to quarantine at approved accommodation, submit to COVID-19 PCR testing, obtain medical travel insurance that includes COVID-19 coverage subscribe to a mobile phone-based contact tracing system through personal mobile phone and bear all associated costs.
For the first four days, travelers will be required to remain within the compound of their accommodation. Guests staying at Mahoe Bay will be able to use the beach immediately in front of their rented villa.
All guests will be required to take another PCR test on the fourth day of their visit. Guests who test negative will be allowed to move about within the territory. Guests will be required to have their mobile device with them at all times with the tracing software active.
