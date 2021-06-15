California To Give Away Travel Packages as Part of New Vaccine Incentive
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz June 15, 2021
California officially reopened June 15, and it created a new program called “California Dream Vacations,” a drawing that will give six lucky individuals who receive a COVID-19 vaccine a dream vacation within their home state.
Beginning July 1, Californians 18 and older who have received at least one vaccine will have a chance of being chosen in the random drawing to receive one of six dream vacation packages. Packages include destinations like Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. Winners will have some of their meals included in the package and will also receive $2,000 for travel costs, according to an article by KTLA5.
The newest phase of the state’s “Vax for the Win” program was announced on Monday by California Governor Gavin Newsom. “From California’s coastlines to our theme parks to our breathtaking national forests, our state’s diverse terrain and unique communities make us the envy of the world when it comes to tourism,” Newsom said.
Since the state has launched the “Vax for the Win” incentive program, the state has seen a 13.8 percent increase week over week in the number of doses administered. The incentive program is the biggest in the country, and has currently given $50,000 to 30 winners, with a $15 million grand prize being shared among ten partially vaccinated Californians.
The state was once one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, but now it's forgoing the mask mandate (except for public transportation, hospitals and schools) and social distancing for vaccinated individuals, as well as ending the capacity limits for businesses. Large public events of 5,000 individuals or more will still be operated more cautiously, but smaller events will not be regulated, according to CNN.
Like many states that rely on tourism, the industry in California lost over a million jobs during the pandemic; the vaccine incentive is crucial to the state’s reopening as a tourist destination.
