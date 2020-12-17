California Wine Country Another COVID-19 Victim
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli December 17, 2020
When we talk about the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on the travel industry, we often think in broad strokes – the billions lost by the airlines, cruise lines that will not have sailed for a year IF they are able to hit the water again on March 1, 2021, hotels that have been forced to shutter.
But COVID-19’s tentacles reach far and wide, touching every aspect of the industry.
Like the fabled California wine country north of San Francisco.
As of midnight tonight (Thursday, December 17, 2020), wineries in the Bay Area must all close to visitors, including those in the famed Napa and Sonoma regions.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, hospitals in the greater Bay Area region had dropped below 15 percent capacity in their intensive care units. Under a plan unveiled by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, that automatically triggers stay-at-home orders and also means that hair salons, breweries, distilleries, outdoor dining, movie theaters and bars must close as well.
The plan is in place until at least Jan. 7, 2021, when the situation will be re-evaluated.
It’s a huge blow to wineries in the area, which, according to the Chronicle, were still seeing plenty of visitors to their tasting rooms. In fact, some winery owners reported close-to-normal traffic. And, of course, there is a trickle-down effect. As depicted in the hit film “Sideways,” Wine Country is more than just the wineries. It’s lodging, it’s sight-seeing in other parts of the region, it’s gift shops and even restaurants that have their own vintage.
This time of year is especially important as many people order cases of wine as gifts. But Newsom understands that – he is former vintner himself.
