Canada Is Now Open – Here’s What You Need To Know
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli August 09, 2021
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, Canada’s 5,525-mile border with the United States has finally reopened to Americans after 17 months of pandemic closure.
Planning a visit, eh?
Here’s what you need to know.
Who Can Go?
Well, not everybody. Only fully vaccinated Americans may cross the border into Canada, so if you’re thinking on a whim of driving over to Windsor from Detroit, or checking out Niagara Falls from the Canadian side, you better have that little card with you, and you better have had the full set of shots at least 14 days prior. Download the ArriveCAN app as well to help walk you through the requirements. By the way, Canadian citizens can’t enter the U.S. until August 21.
How Long Will It Take?
Welp, be prepared for long lines. A spokeswoman for the Canadian Border Services Agency said: “Travelers should plan for the possibility of additional processing time when crossing the border due to the enhanced public health measures, as the CBSA will not compromise the health and safety of Canadians for the sake of border wait times.”
Do You Need a Face Mask?
Depends on where you go. The province of Ontario requires face masks for all indoor settings. Other places? Not so much.
Are There Restrictions on Where To Go?
Some places might not be open based on personal decisions, but for the most part, the country is open for business. If you feel like catching a game, even baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays are back playing in their home park at Rogers Centre after spending the first two-plus months of the season playing home games at their spring training site in Dunedin, Fla.
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
-
For more information on Canada
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS