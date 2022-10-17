Last updated: 03:25 PM ET, Mon October 17 2022

Cancun, Riviera Maya Region Sets Record Number of Visitors

Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff October 17, 2022

Cancún Escape: Beaches, Cenotes, & Crystal-Clear Water
A view of Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico

For the first time ever, Mexico's state of Quintana Roo registered more than 1 million passengers by air during September, according to the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (CPTQ for its acronym in Spanish).

The record was achieved with the sum of all passengers arriving by air at the airports of Cancun, Cozumel, and Chetumal in September historically considered the lowest month of the year.

ADVERTISING

Based on data from the Tourism Market Intelligence System, belonging to the CPTQ, the Mexican Caribbean exceeded one million passengers thanks to its air connectivity made up of 7,100 flights from 101 cities in 25 countries worldwide.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
TSA check in line, airport security

TSA Screens Highest Number of Daily Passengers Since February ...

Alejandro Reynal, Four Seasons, people, hotel presidents, hotel CEOS

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Appoints Alejandro Reynal as...

Hotel guest checking in with a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Hotel Leisure Travel Revenue Projected to Surpass 2019 Levels

plane seating

Senator Wants Travelers to Complain to FAA About Smaller...

The agency reported that last September, it highlighted the growth shown by Cozumel, which reported an 85.5 percent increase in tourist arrivals by air compared to 2019.

From January to September this year, more than 11 million passengers arrived in Quintana Roo, 15.6% more than in 2019.

Cancun International Airport stood out for presenting the country's highest growth in international passenger movement, which contributes to the positioning of the Mexican Caribbean area as a leader in international tourism, according to the CPTQ.

On October 8, the Cancun terminal increased by 15.6% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

In the first nine months of 2022, the airport mobilized 22.3 million passengers, 3 million more than in 2019.

For more information on Cancun, Cozumel, Mexico, Riviera Maya

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo
San Miguel de Allende, El Jardin, plaza, church

Experience Art and Relaxation in San Miguel de Allende

Dominican Republic Offering a Break on Airfares

gallery icon Top 10 Experiences in Saudi Arabia

VISIT FLORIDA Launches Marketing Campaign for Hurricane Ian Recovery

Costa Rica Is Back, Greener and More Intense

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS