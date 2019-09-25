Last updated: 11:05 AM ET, Wed September 25 2019

Cape Air Launches New Nevis Flights

Destination & Tourism Brian Major September 25, 2019

Four Seasons Nevis pier facing Nevis Peak
Cape Air has expanded its Caribbean service to include Nevis. (Photo by Brian Major)

Regional carrier Cape Air is re-launching daily, year-round service between San Juan and Nevis beginning November 22. Two daily flights will operate between San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport and Nevis’ Vance W. Amory International Airport, said Cape Air officials.

“Cape Air has been invested in the Caribbean region for three decades,” said Linda Markham, the carrier's president. “A significant portion of our business is focused on connecting communities to hub cities [and] providing convenient access to flights on our partner carriers, including JetBlue and United. We are grateful to be able to play a part in driving Nevis’ tourism economy.”

You May Also Like

AMResorts Travel Agents Can Now Earn More and Travel for Less Hotel & Resort

Idyllic beach at Magens Bay, Saint Thomas, US Virgin Islands. This beach is considered one of the best top ten beaches in the world. Paradise and clear water for relaxation. (photo via poladamonte / iStock / Getty Images Plus) Experience the Caribbean Islands ShoreTrips Blog

Flamingos on a beach in Aruba. Radisson Blu Brings Its Signature Style to the Caribbean Hotel & Resort

plane, rain, travel Tropical Storms Jerry, Karen Impacting Travel Impacting Travel

AMResorts Choosing a Destination Wedding Ceremony Location Funjet Vacations Blog

“We are delighted to welcome Cape Air back to Nevis and intend to partner with them to ensure that their service to Nevis is as excellent as it has always been,” said Mark Brantley, Nevis’ premier of and minister of foreign affairs for St Kitts and Nevis.

Nevis, the tiny sister island of St. Kitts & Nevis, has emerged as a popular upscale, boutique Caribbean destination. Nevis' air arrivals for the first two months of 2019 increased 15.3 percent versus the same period in 2018. Air arrivals from North America, Nevis’ largest source market, increased 19.3 percent year-over-year in 2019 during the key winter months of January and February.

Nevis’ largest resort, the Four Seasons Nevis, is scheduled to re-open on October 1 following an extensive renovation of the luxury property.

Massachusetts-based Cape Air launched its first daily Caribbean flights in 1998. Operating from its San Juan hub, the carrier offers more than 80 daily flights to St. Thomas, St. Croix, Tortola, Vieques, Mayaguez, Culebra, Virgin Gorda and Nevis. Cape Air maintains interline agreements with airlines including JetBlue and United Airlines.

For more information on Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Brian Major

Major
Michelle Muscat, wife of Malta's prime minister Joseph Muscat

Wife of Malta Prime Minister Promotes Tourism

gallery icon The Safest Destinations for Fall Travel

Long Beach Peninsula Is Washington’s Fall Travel Secret

Jamaica's Diverse Activities Offer Skip-Gen Travelers Unforgettable Memories

3 Underrated US Cities to Consider for Your Next Getaway

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS