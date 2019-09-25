Cape Air Launches New Nevis Flights
Brian Major September 25, 2019
Regional carrier Cape Air is re-launching daily, year-round service between San Juan and Nevis beginning November 22. Two daily flights will operate between San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport and Nevis’ Vance W. Amory International Airport, said Cape Air officials.
“Cape Air has been invested in the Caribbean region for three decades,” said Linda Markham, the carrier's president. “A significant portion of our business is focused on connecting communities to hub cities [and] providing convenient access to flights on our partner carriers, including JetBlue and United. We are grateful to be able to play a part in driving Nevis’ tourism economy.”
“We are delighted to welcome Cape Air back to Nevis and intend to partner with them to ensure that their service to Nevis is as excellent as it has always been,” said Mark Brantley, Nevis’ premier of and minister of foreign affairs for St Kitts and Nevis.
Nevis, the tiny sister island of St. Kitts & Nevis, has emerged as a popular upscale, boutique Caribbean destination. Nevis' air arrivals for the first two months of 2019 increased 15.3 percent versus the same period in 2018. Air arrivals from North America, Nevis’ largest source market, increased 19.3 percent year-over-year in 2019 during the key winter months of January and February.
Nevis’ largest resort, the Four Seasons Nevis, is scheduled to re-open on October 1 following an extensive renovation of the luxury property.
Massachusetts-based Cape Air launched its first daily Caribbean flights in 1998. Operating from its San Juan hub, the carrier offers more than 80 daily flights to St. Thomas, St. Croix, Tortola, Vieques, Mayaguez, Culebra, Virgin Gorda and Nevis. Cape Air maintains interline agreements with airlines including JetBlue and United Airlines.
