Caribbean Destinations Partner for Post COVID-19 Tourism Marketing
Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 12, 2020
Several Caribbean destinations are partnering to “rethink and re-imagine” their post-COVID era tourism marketing strategy. St. Kitts and Nevis, Saba, Statia, Sint Maarten, Anguilla and St. Barths have formed the “Caribbean Group of 8,” a joint marketing initiative designed to raise the destinations’ profile among travelers and “create new travel possibilities and fresh itineraries for consumers.”
“We are delighted to launch this new initiative,” said Jadine Yarde, the Nevis Tourism Authority CEO. “Our common objective is to promote intra-regional travel, capitalizing on our proximity to each other, and today’s travelers’ desire to discover new experiences, collecting passport stamps along the way for bragging rights.”
Crystal Announces Crystal Clean+ 2.0 Protocols for River FleetCruise Line & Cruise Ship
MSC Cruises Tells Passengers No Shore Visits Without a ChaperoneCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Playa del Carmen Temporarily Reopening Beaches, Cancun's...Destination & Tourism
The group announced its formation via a two-minute video that debuted this week across social media platforms, the organizers said.
The video highlights what makes each destination special and different from its neighboring islands. The campaign is intended to articulate to travelers that “there is no better place than the Caribbean for travelers who are ready to venture forth when the time is right.”
“St. Eustatius welcomes the coming together of all the neighboring islands in producing this video which is testimony to our solidarity and our unison as one Caribbean destination,” said Charles Lindo, Statia’s director of tourism.
“Saba welcomes this collaborative initiative and looks forward to welcoming visitors to the unspoiled queen of the Caribbean, a safe haven where culture, history and nature abound,” stated Glenn Holm, director of tourism for the Saba Tourist Bureau.
Nevis, St. Kitts, Saba, Statia, Saint Martin, St. Maarten, Anguilla and St. Barths represent are each current or former Dutch, British and French island territories, say Group of Eight organizers. The video can be viewed on the websites and social media platforms of each of the participating islands.
Each island [offers] a unique encounter, reflecting the vibrant Caribbean culture, creativity and hospitality which [have] made the region the preferred destination for travelers across the globe,” organizers added in a statement.
For more information on Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS