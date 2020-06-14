Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Introduces Reopening Tracker
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli June 14, 2020
No surprises.
That’s what the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association want to make sure you avoid if you are traveling to any of the island nations in the region.
No arriving in St. Barts without proof that you are coronavirus-free.
No figuring out whether U.S. residents are allowed yet in Aruba.
No wondering if you have to quarantine upon arrival in Montserrat.
The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association has debuted a tracker that it updates daily with information for each island nation from A (Anguilla) to, well, V (Virgin Islands, both U.S. and British).
The tracker gives travelers information on whether airports and cruise ports are open, if restaurants are allowed sit-down service, and more.
It is similar to the updated information on the TravelPulse report for the reopenings in the Caribbean.
Checking either site will give you the information you need to know as you make your travel plans.
