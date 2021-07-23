Last updated: 02:27 PM ET, Fri July 23 2021

Caribbean Tourism Organization Expresses Optimism Regarding Travel This Summer and Beyond

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey July 23, 2021

The sun sets over the Caribbean at Sandals Montego Bay, Montego Bay Jamaica
PHOTO: The sun sets over the Caribbean at Sandals Montego Bay. (Photo by Scott Laird)

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) said it is “guardedly optimistic” about an upswing in visitor numbers this summer and beyond.

“With the 2021 summer season underway, there is increasing evidence in the marketplace that pent-up demand is roaring back much earlier and at a much quicker pace than forecasters had predicted,” the CTO said.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos Revises COVID-19 Testing Travel Requirements

Beautiful view of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (photo via mfron / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon Destinations in Canada We Can't Wait To Visit Again

Mobile app displaying QR code linked to traveler

Amadeus Integrates IBM’s COVID-19 Digital Health Pass...

Family on vacation in Yellowstone, Yellowstone National Park

Tips for Planning the Best National Park Vacation

“Although on the surface, a 60 percent decline in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year, may not seem encouraging, a closer examination would suggest that the Caribbean is beginning to reverse the slide which began at the end of March 2020. This is being demonstrated by a decrease in the levels of decline which the Caribbean has been recording for the past fifteen months.

“The first quarter of 2020 was the last period of regular levels of travel, when 7.3 million international overnight visitors (tourist arrivals) visited the region. In January and February 2021, arrivals to the region declined by just over 71 percent when compared to the same two months last year.”

Nevertheless, the Caribbean’s 16.5 percent decline in visitor numbers in March 2021 compared to March 2020 “is an indication of a level of reversal of the trend of declining numbers of tourist arrivals,” the CTO said.

Additionally, April 2021 arrivals data from 12 CTO destinations is also bolstering confidence, with countries reporting higher arrivals numbers compared to April 2020.

“Similarly, tourist arrivals bounced back in the destinations reporting data for May,” the CTO said.

The region’s airline partners are also expressing confidence in an upswing in business. “During our recent series of online discussions, both the CEO of British Airways, Sean Doyle, and the VP of sales for the Caribbean at American Airlines, Christine Valls, spoke of the high levels of interest in travel to the region,” the CTO said, adding that American noted that it unveiled five new Caribbean routes this summer and will add a sixth route in November.

For more information on Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Beautiful view of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (photo via mfron / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Destinations in Canada We Can't Wait To Visit Again

The Magic of Guanajuato

Mexico Expects International Tourist Numbers to Continue Climbing

US Travel Association Extends Dow, Announces Transition Plan

gallery icon 20 Best Destinations for Vacations With Toddlers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS