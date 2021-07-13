Last updated: 04:50 PM ET, Tue July 13 2021

gallery icon Caribbean Travel: Latest Advisories and Entry Requirements for Top Destinations

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 13, 2021

1/14
Couple walking on the beach in Aruba
Couple walking on the beach in Aruba. (photo via andresr/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Latest Details

The Caribbean is very much open to travelers this summer, with several destinations receiving Level 1 travel advisories from the U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), indicating that they are safe to visit in the time of COVID-19. Here's a look at the latest expert advice for some of the region's top islands and destinations as well as entry requirements travelers can expect in 2021. 

1/14

For more information on Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS