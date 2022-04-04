Carnival Returns to Brazil Amid New Tourism Leadership
Destination & Tourism Brian Major April 04, 2022
Embratur, the Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism, announced a new agency leader this week as the country prepares for post-outbreak resumption of one of its signature events.
Silvio Nascimento was named Embratur’s president, replacing Carlos Brito, who was promoted to Brazil’s minister of tourism. Nascimento previously served as Embratur's director of marketing, intelligence and communication.
Gilson Machado Neto, who most recently served both as Embratur’s president and Brazil’s minister of tourism, recently left both offices to run for senate, said officials in a statement. “Our work involves dealing with tourism, with people’s happiness, and there is no country that does so much as Brazil,” said Neto. “I leave with confidence in the team we created at Embratur and at the Ministry.”
“We have done our best to represent and share Brazil, its beauties, the unique qualities of our people and our culture, in many promotions and events around the world,” said Nascimento. “We will continue the path we have followed so far.”
The tourism leadership changes come as Brazil celebrates the further reopening of the country following pandemic shutdowns. Following two years of pandemic-driven postponements, Brazil’s traditional Carnival parades and associated events in Rio and São Paulo will take place beginning on April 20 and continuing through May 1, said Embratur officials.
Rio’s world-famous, traditional Carnival will feature samba school parades at Marquês de Sapucaí on April 20 and 21. April 23 will feature the parade of the schools of the Special Group, considered the Rio Carnival’s premier event. Sapucaí will host a Champions' Parade on April 30 with the presentation of the six best-ranked schools in the Special Group.
On April 16 in São Paulo the first samba school will parade on the Passarela do Samba do Anhembi. Presentations by the São Paulo Special Group’s 14 samba schools will begin on April 22 and the Champions' Parades will take place on April 29.
The events will operate under Covid-19 health and safety protocols including a vaccination passport requirement for all public attendees. In addition, occupancy is limited to a maximum of 70 percent of public capacity in all areas and mandatory pre-registration parade marchers. Marchers and spectators are required to wear masks and there will the number of components utilized by each samba school will be reduced.
“In addition to its historical and cultural importance, [Carnival] is also an incredible economic booster, which generates direct and indirect jobs,” said Brito in a statement earlier this month. “We expect to see this impact reflected in the purchase of air tickets, booking of rooms, car rentals [and] reservations at restaurants.”
