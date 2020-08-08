Cayman Islands Extends Border Closure to October 1
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli August 08, 2020
Citing a rise in the rate of coronavirus infections in other countries, including the U.S., the Cayman Islands government announced it will keep its borders closed another 30 days, until October 1.
The situation will be evaluated again at that time.
In a statement, the government said “that having continually monitored the rate of infection in other countries, particularly in the United States where the pandemic is still widespread, Cabinet has taken the decision to extend the Islands border closure for an additional 30 days, until 1st October 2020, at which time a further decision will be made.”
Just two weeks ago, the Cayman Islands said it would reopen on September 1.
The government said it is aware that some airline websites are offering flights to the Cayman Islands and accepting future bookings. But as long as the borders are closed, the Caymans have not granted approval for the operation of any commercial flights. Travelers who make reservations directly with any airline while the Islands' borders are closed do so at their own risk.
Repatriation flights by Cayman Airways will continue to operate on an ad hoc basis, and the air bridge between the United Kingdom and the Cayman Islands will also remain open as the Caymans look to bring its citizens home.
Cayman Airways is providing a series of repatriation flights to Miami, Kingston, Jamaica and Le Ceiba, Honduras, which are scheduled to depart the Cayman Islands on September 1, 4, 11, 18 and 25 to Miami; September 2, 16 and 30 to Kingston; and August 19 and September 23 to Le Ceiba.
