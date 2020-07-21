Cayman Islands Opening to Tourism in September
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood July 21, 2020
The Cayman Islands announced plans to reopen the tropical destination to international travel starting September 1.
According to SLYOU News, Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell revealed during a press conference on Friday the reopening would come in phases and require all arrivals to present a negative coronavirus test 72 hours before entering the country.
“The prospect of reopening is a subject of concern to many in our communities,” Kirkconnell said. “We also recognize that keeping our borders closed indefinitely is not reasonable, sustainable and cannot continue from an economic standpoint.”
Once travelers depart their planes, they will be required to self-quarantine for five days and present a second negative test before being permitted to freely roam the tropical paradise.
Government officials in the Cayman Islands announced there is no hard cap on the number of visitors allowed on the island at any one time, saying the there are several factors to consider, including “the number of people who leave on repatriation flights.”
The British territory is also following the rise of coronavirus outbreaks in certain countries and is monitoring the global pandemic. The situation has been described as fluid, and officials will do what’s best for its residents' health and safety.
“Safety and security will remain the main drivers in decision making,” Kirkconnell continued. “We prefer to err on the side of caution.”
As the Cayman Islands begin preparations to reopen, the Prime Minister of The Bahamas announced Sunday the country would close its borders to international commercial flights and vessels carrying passengers from the United States due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
