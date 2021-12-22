CDC Downgrades Jamaica From Level 3 to Level 2
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey December 22, 2021
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) downgraded Jamaica from a Level 3 designation to a Level 2 designation, which “puts the destination at a lower risk designation than over 70 percent of countries throughout the globe listed by the CDC,” the Jamaica Tourist Board said.
“This is a very positive sign for Jamaica as we continue making progress on our path to recovery,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica.
“This reduced designation is a testament to the work of our government and the Jamaican people themselves to mitigate the impact of this pandemic.”
The Jamaica CARES protocols were among the first to obtain the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Safe Travels recognition.
“As a destination, we have been experiencing strong visitor arrivals and even posting record-setting numbers this winter,” Bartlett said.
“We expect this new lower designation by the CDC to help us grow those numbers even further, as it gives travelers even more reassurance that our island is among the safest choices in the world for their next trip.”
Since reopening its borders in June 2020, Jamaica has welcomed more than 1 million visitors.
The country is expected to reach to pre-pandemic arrivals numbers by the third quarter of 2023, tourism officials said.
