Last updated: 04:07 PM ET, Wed December 22 2021

CDC Downgrades Jamaica From Level 3 to Level 2

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey December 22, 2021

Jamaica
Sunset in Jamaica. (photo via Paul G. Smith)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) downgraded Jamaica from a Level 3 designation to a Level 2 designation, which “puts the destination at a lower risk designation than over 70 percent of countries throughout the globe listed by the CDC,” the Jamaica Tourist Board said.

“This is a very positive sign for Jamaica as we continue making progress on our path to recovery,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Man holding passport

State Department To Raise Cost of Passports

Morning in a Bahamas Beach

State Department, CDC Lower Travel Advisories for The Bahamas

Aerial view of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Brazil Announces Updated COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California

Popular US Cities Adding Vaccine or Testing Mandates

“This reduced designation is a testament to the work of our government and the Jamaican people themselves to mitigate the impact of this pandemic.”

The Jamaica CARES protocols were among the first to obtain the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Safe Travels recognition.

“As a destination, we have been experiencing strong visitor arrivals and even posting record-setting numbers this winter,” Bartlett said.

“We expect this new lower designation by the CDC to help us grow those numbers even further, as it gives travelers even more reassurance that our island is among the safest choices in the world for their next trip.”

Since reopening its borders in June 2020, Jamaica has welcomed more than 1 million visitors.

The country is expected to reach to pre-pandemic arrivals numbers by the third quarter of 2023, tourism officials said.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Jamaica, Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California

Popular US Cities Adding Vaccine or Testing Mandates

Thailand Suspends Quarantine-Free Travel Pass

Experience Whale-Watching Season in Riviera Nayarit

gallery icon 8 New Reasons To Visit Anguilla in 2022

Malaysia Welcomes Back Travelers to Legendary Langkawi

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS