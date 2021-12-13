Top Travel Advisors Honored at Jamaica’s One Love Affair Awards
Travel Agent Codie Liermann December 13, 2021
For destinations that depend heavily on tourism, the months following the initial COVID-19 outbreak were brutal, to say the least. Jamaica, being among these destinations, was quick to create excellent health and safety protocols and implement them for a successful reopening back in June of 2020.
“Jamaica was one of the first island destinations that reopened after Covid, and their protocols have made me feel confident sending my clients here,” said Jennifer Doncsecz, President of VIP Vacations Inc.
Many other travel advisors have felt the same way, and 50 of the destination’s top-selling agents were recognized over the weekend at the Jamaica Tourist Board’s One Love Affair event.
The event took place from December 9-12, 2021, at Ocean Coral Spring and was filled with fun from start to finish. It was clear from the welcome reception nothing can quite take the place of in-person events. There was a long-lost energy in the air as travel advisors reconnected with each other and their beloved destination partners.
Donnie Dawson, Jamaica’s Deputy Director of Tourism, was adamant about having this event after taking a year off in 2020, and this year had one of the largest numbers of agents in attendance.
“People want to get out. On Thursday night was the first night I was able to see the energy from the travel agents. They are like everybody else, they want to get out,” Dawson shared.
“I just want them to feel and know that Jamaica is a safe place to send their clients. ... So we need to show them, let them touch and feel the destination, so they can feel confident in recommending it to their clients.”
When originally putting the Jamaica Travel Specialist Program together, they didn’t realize how successful it would be, Dawson admitted. Today, there are more than 33,000 graduates. In addition to being able to record bookings and earn rewards, travel advisors have access to FAM trips, seminars, webinars and more.
Jamaica recently recorded its one millionth visitor since the country’s June 15, 2020 border reopening following the pandemic outbreak.
“We would never have been able to achieve this without your support,” Dawson shared with the agents in attendance at the awards ceremony. “Travel agents are extremely important to us.”
Throughout the past two years, many travel agents did not receive the support they needed from the companies they work with. The Jamaica Tourist Board not only made sure agents felt supported, but the team members worked even harder to assist agents in generating new business. The social media team got to work creating ways for advisors to find new clients, and one of these ways is through the recently introduced customer referral program on social media where potential clients are connected directly with a travel advisor.
“During the pandemic the JTB did an amazing job with disseminating information as soon as they had it. If we had questions about specific hotel policies regarding cancellation, they were able to quickly assist and help satisfy our mutual customers’ concerns,” said Anthony Tucker, Vice President & General Manager at All Inclusive Outlet.
Leslie Kepplinger, a travel specialist at tripsAhoy, shared that she’s always had a personal connection with the staff and they are always quick to answer any questions she has. She also felt supported when they checked in on her during the pandemic.
“My rep checked in with me just to see how I was. To offer encouragement and support. The JTB continued to have upbeat webinars, and very timely information as protocols were ever changing. They provided an atmosphere of hope and confidence,” Kepplinger said.
Following the welcome reception Thursday evening, the One Love Affair event continued with an Island Routes Reggae Catamaran & Snorkel Cruise, a Main Street Jamaica Experience and exploring the Ocean Coral Spring resort – which included floats down the lazy river, visits to the spa, swimming in the pool and ocean and even a bowling competition. After two fun-filled days, the travel advisors were recognized at the formal awards ceremony on Saturday evening.
Kepplinger has won several other industry awards, but to her this one is extra special, since she has “a true love affair with Jamaica”, being that it was the first Caribbean island she ever visited.
“With more than 100 visits, it is very comfortable. Yet there is always something new to discover. I love sharing the magic with as many people as possible,” she said. “I was a Jamaica Specialist long before this recent program began, watching it change and evolve has been exciting. As an Independent Contractor among 33,000 other agents and agencies, it is a really big accomplishment; one I have been so fortunate to earn each year.”
No matter how many events transition into virtual experiences, connecting in person will always be the best way to create and grow lasting partnerships. This is why it's so important for the Jamaica Tourist Board to continue hosting its top travel advisors on the island year after year.
Donovan White, Jamaica's Director of Tourism, addressed the agents in attendance showing his deepest appreciation.
“On behalf of the entire destination, thank you to each of you here tonight for being here; thank you for what you do in this business; thank you for always being focused on and supportive of Jamaica, and most of all thank you for everything else that you do for your family – because at the end of it all, we are a travel family,” White said.
For Doncsecz, these in-person events are always going to be important: “I often say that ‘Experience is priceless’ and being able to share the island with my clients via photos and videos can really bring consumer confidence. Coming to the One Love event provides an added level of ‘experience’ that helps close sales and bring referrals!”
Since departing a home away from home is never easy, the last part of the weekend event included a Club Mobay Departure Lounge Experience, where travel advisors could order one last Red Stripe and reflect on a successful weekend in Jamaica.
