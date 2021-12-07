Change at the Forefront of Caribbean Travel
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff December 07, 2021
Welcome to episode 16 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.
In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest happenings in and around the Caribbean, including the big news from Barbados, new flights and more.
Later, the two interview Stacy Cox, Chief Executive Officer of Turks and Caicos Hotel and Tourism Association. Cox shares her insights on how Turks and Caicos reacted to the pandemic and what travelers need to know now before visiting.
Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
