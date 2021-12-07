Last updated: 05:20 PM ET, Tue December 07 2021

Change at the Forefront of Caribbean Travel

TravelPulse Staff December 07, 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode 16 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest happenings in and around the Caribbean, including the big news from Barbados, new flights and more.

Later, the two interview Stacy Cox, Chief Executive Officer of Turks and Caicos Hotel and Tourism Association. Cox shares her insights on how Turks and Caicos reacted to the pandemic and what travelers need to know now before visiting.

Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

