Chile Eases COVID-19 Entry Requirements
Destination & Tourism Chile Lacey Pfalz July 13, 2022
The Chilean Ministry of Health updated the country’s entry requirements, now requiring international travelers to Chile to fill in the Travel Affidavit and provide travel or health insurance covering COVID-19-related care in Chile.
The Protected Borders Plan, which the Ministry of Health has had in place since its reopening, has lowered the country’s alert level to its lowest level, Alert Level 1, ending the enforcement of travel restrictions such as mandatory vaccination or testing.
While travelers no longer need to be fully vaccinated to enter the country, they are still subject to random rapid testing at entry points. Entry points include airports in Santiago, Iquique, Antofagasta and Punta Arenas, as well as the land borders of Paso Rio Don Guillermo, Paso Futaleufú, Paso Huemules, Paso Jeinimeni, Paso Monte Aymond and Paso Los Libertadores.
Travelers are also required to be fully vaccinated in order to receive a Mobility Pass, which allows travelers to enter hotels, restaurants, theaters and public transportation. The pass is approved or rejected within 48 hours of application, but some travelers can receive a Temporary Mobility Pass in the event they don’t receive authorization after two days. The temporary pass is valid for 96 hours. In some cases, a PCR test can temporarily replace the Mobility Pass.
Chile is currently classified by the United States Department of State as a Level 2 risk level, due to an increased risk in civil unrest in cities.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Explore New Features at the Reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian
For more information on Chile, Chile
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS