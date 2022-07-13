Last updated: 12:20 PM ET, Wed July 13 2022

Chile Eases COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Destination & Tourism Chile Lacey Pfalz July 13, 2022

The Chilean Ministry of Health updated the country’s entry requirements, now requiring international travelers to Chile to fill in the Travel Affidavit and provide travel or health insurance covering COVID-19-related care in Chile.

The Protected Borders Plan, which the Ministry of Health has had in place since its reopening, has lowered the country’s alert level to its lowest level, Alert Level 1, ending the enforcement of travel restrictions such as mandatory vaccination or testing.

While travelers no longer need to be fully vaccinated to enter the country, they are still subject to random rapid testing at entry points. Entry points include airports in Santiago, Iquique, Antofagasta and Punta Arenas, as well as the land borders of Paso Rio Don Guillermo, Paso Futaleufú, Paso Huemules, Paso Jeinimeni, Paso Monte Aymond and Paso Los Libertadores.

Travelers are also required to be fully vaccinated in order to receive a Mobility Pass, which allows travelers to enter hotels, restaurants, theaters and public transportation. The pass is approved or rejected within 48 hours of application, but some travelers can receive a Temporary Mobility Pass in the event they don’t receive authorization after two days. The temporary pass is valid for 96 hours. In some cases, a PCR test can temporarily replace the Mobility Pass.

Chile is currently classified by the United States Department of State as a Level 2 risk level, due to an increased risk in civil unrest in cities.

