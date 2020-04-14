Chile Launches Campaign to Inspire Future Travel
In an effort to lift spirits and encourage post-pandemic travel planning, Chile Tourism has launched the I Dream Of Chile online campaign across all of its social media channels and on its website, www.chile.travel.
The campaign’s newly created video short encourages users to pause and reflect on a series of gorgeous Chilean landscapes, from the Rapa Nui to wine country vineyards, while delivering the message that these iconic spots will still be available once travel restrictions are lifted.
“It's time to pause, but the landscapes you’ve been longing to visit will be here waiting for you,” the video tells viewers. “Get inspired, prepare and plan ahead.” Further videos, including one focused on the millennial demographic, will be unveiled this month.
The video series is just the beginning of Chile Tourism’s I Dream Of Chile efforts, which will allow potential visitors the chance to experience the country’s best from the comfort of their homes, as well as begin planning for a Chile adventure in the future. Offerings include:
—Chile 360: This free app that lets users virtually explore Chilean wonders from the Torres del Paine National Park to the Atacama Desert to Easter Island, famed for archaeological sites such as nearly 900 monumental statues called Moai.
—Chile Mobile Observatory: This free app showcases Chile’s status as the astrotourism capital of the world (the country boasts over 40 percent of the scientific observatories in the world). The Mobile Observatory features fascinating images of the starts, nebulas, galaxy collisions and colossal star explosions and much more.
—Musical Tourism: The music of Chile is as alluring as the country’s scenery – and the perfect way to experience Chilean culture from home. Chile Tourism has gathered 10 music video clips that will make viewers dream of Chile during this time of social distancing.
—Filmed In Chile: As a new way to inspire Chile Tourism has put together a marathon of 10 movies about Chile that not only feature outstanding acting and a number of different popular social issues but also use aesthetics and art to paint a masterful portrait of Chilean landscapes and natural beauty.
—National Museum of Fine Arts: Take a virtual tour of Santiago’s National Museum of Fine Arts (Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes). The oldest art museum in South America, the building was declared a national monument in 1976 and has hosted some of the most relevant artistic exhibitions in the history of Chilean art and broader South American art.
—Chilean Wines: Travelers may not be able to visit Chile’s legendary wine regions right now. But they can order a bottle or two of authentic Chilean wine and learn all about this rich part of the country’s agricultural heritage via Chile Tourism’s wine route rundown.
For more information, visit www.chile.travel/en or follow along on social media via #IDreamOfChile.
SOURCE: Chile press release.
