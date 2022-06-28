Last updated: 02:32 PM ET, Tue June 28 2022

China Eases Quarantine Requirements for Those Arriving From Abroad

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 28, 2022

Qianmen, Street, Beijing, China
Qianmen street in Beijing, China. (photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/dk1234)

China announced that it is easing quarantine requirements for those entering the country from abroad. The country did not, however, lift its stringent COVID-19 policies.

Those traveling to China will have to stay in a quarantine hotel for seven days, followed by three days of home quarantine, according to a report in the Associated Press.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Las Vegas

Las Vegas to Re-Invest in International Marketing

Celebrity Infinity

Celebrity’s Entire Fleet Back in Service on June 25

Twelve Apostles mountain in Camps Bay, Cape Town, South Africa

South Africa Drops All Remaining COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

beach, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Mexican Caribbean

gallery icon Latest Travel Guidance, Entry Requirements for the Caribbean&#...

Previously, the hotel quarantine was 14 days plus seven days at home. Some cities such as Beijing had already lowered the number of days in hotel quarantine from seven or 10 days.

The quarantine requirement is part of China's “zero-COVID” strategy, aiming to keep the virus out of the country and stop the spread through lockdowns and mass testing.

A spokesperson for China’s National Health Commission, Mi Feng, told the AP that the new plan is not a relaxation of the country’s approach but an optimization to make it more scientific and precise.

Recent outbreaks in China have eased with just 100 new cases reported in the country during the week of June 27, 2022.

Attractions are beginning to reopen. Shanghai Disney said that it would reopen on June 30, and Beijing’s Universal Studios reopened last week.

Sponsored Content

For more information on China, Asia

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Las Vegas

Las Vegas to Re-Invest in International Marketing

Full Schedule of White House Tours to Resume in July

gallery icon The Best and Worst States for Summer Road Trips

What’s New in the US Virgin Islands

gallery icon 25 Destinations Where The Wild West Lives On

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS