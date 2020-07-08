Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery Debuts New Initiatives
NYC & Company’s Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery introduced The Roadmap for Tourism’s Reimagining and Recovery; All In NYC, a revitalization campaign; and a Stay Well NYC Pledge.
The Roadmap for Tourism’s Reimagining and Recovery features three stages – Rise, Renew and Recover – whose “messaging and tourism-friendly programs will target first hyper-locally to metro residents, then as conditions allow, will expand to regional, domestic and, ultimately, to international travelers,” the coalition said.
“The challenge of rebuilding tourism cannot be underestimated,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon. “This roadmap and revitalization campaign are a significant first step to rally New Yorkers to safely explore their city once again and energize the business community as NYC comes back to life. Tourism recovery will be gradual but certain, and NYC & Company is All In on NYC.”
The first part of the All In NYC campaign is designed to work toward unifying public health practices. Through the Stay Well NYC Pledge, NYC & Company will be “creating transparency around standard operating procedures to ensure that every New Yorker and visitor knows that the City, including the hospitality, tourism, arts, culture and entertainment sectors, are aligned on best-in-class cleaning standards,” the coalition said, noting that “consumers and member businesses will be asked to logon to NYCgo.com for information about the Pledge and download the tool kit/standards to participate.”
The second component of the campaign is designed to “inspire New Yorkers, and eventually visitors, to explore neighborhoods throughout the five boroughs and support local businesses,” the coalition said.
NYC & Company will be designing a series of video profiles and a platform enabling residents to share their passion for their neighborhoods “to visitors enjoy a deeper, authentic experience” in the city.
The campaign will also support restaurants by featuring content on the city’s chefs, promote New York City staycations and capitalize on recognized New Yorkers as influencers.
As the city continues through its recovery stages, new campaign components are scheduled to debut.
“Created by New Yorkers for New Yorkers, All In NYC is a rallying cry and campaign platform designed to help unite New Yorkers around the immutable spirit that they share and the infinite experiences this city offers them,” said Nancy Mammana, NYC & Company’s chief marketing officer.
