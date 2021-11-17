Comic-Con Museum Set to Open in San Diego
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli November 17, 2021
Every summer, fans from all over the world flock to San Diego for the three-day festival known as Comic-Con, a gathering that feeds the need of comic book, science fiction, cosplay and movie enthusiasts.
At three days, many wish it could be longer.
Now their dreams are about to come true.
On Friday, November 26, fans will give a different kind of thanks when the year-round Comic-Con Museum will have a soft opening at San Diego’s famous Balboa Park, according to the Times of San Diego.
Tickets to the museum are currently on sale.
The museum will officially open, with all the appropriate fanfare and celebrities, in the summer of 2022 at the next Comic-Con. The soft opening on Black Friday coincides with the Comic-Con Special Edition convention from November 26-28, the first time Comic-Con has held a conference since the summer of 2019.
“When Comic-Con began as a tiny gathering of fans in a hotel basement in 1970, no one could have imagined that one day the convention would have its museum dedicated to comics, Science Fiction, movies, cosplay, video games, and other popular arts,” David Glanzer, Comic-Con’s chief communications and strategy officer, told the Times of San Diego. “We are both proud and excited to announce the opening of the Museum and its inaugural exhibits.”
The Museum will start with six different exhibits, as well as a series of interactive night-time activities.
They include:
- A look at the life and career of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.
- Chas Addams … Family and Friends, will focus on Charles “Chas” Addams, the creator of The Addams Family franchise.
- Eight Decades of Archie explores the enduring legacy and history of Archie, Veronica, Jughead and the denizens of Riverdale.
- Pac-Man Arcade. Self-explanatory. Pac-Man is almost 40 years old and still one of the most recognizable video games out there.
- Cardboard Superheroes is where the likes of Iron Man, Wonder Woman and more come to life in 3-D.
- And the final exhibit, Out of the Darkness: Comic Art in the Times of COVID, is a unique venture between Comic-Con and San Diego-based A Reason to Survive (ARTS), a youth development nonprofit that will showcase the drawings and illustrations of the city’s youngsters.
