Costa Rica Expands List of Authorized US States
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 28, 2020
Costa Rica has added five new U.S. states and Washington, D.C. to its list of authorized territories whose residents can visit the Central American country beginning next month.
In addition to residents of New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Connecticut, those living in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia will be permitted to enter Costa Rica as of September 1. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Colorado will join the authorized list on September 15.
"The entry of travelers from these 12 states is allowed because they currently have an epidemiological condition similar or lower levels of contagion to those of Costa Rica," Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura said during a press conference on Thursday. "I reiterate the call for joint responsibility to protect people's health, and at the same time, the jobs that we hope to recover. If we all adhere to the protocols, the measures will be sustainable over time."
Travelers visiting from authorized U.S. states must show proof with a driver's license or state ID. Visitors will also need to provide a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of travel to Costa Rica. Previously, the measure called for a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of travel.
Visitors from approved states must also complete a digital health questionnaire and purchase mandatory travel insurance covering accommodations in the event of quarantine as well as potential medical expenses due to COVID-19. The insurance can be international or purchased locally from Costa Rican insurers.
Private flights and yachts will also be allowed to enter Costa Rica beginning September 1 so long as they fulfill the aforementioned entry requirements.
Beginning August 31, Costa Rica's hotels will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity with the exception of common areas including restaurants, fitness centers and swimming pools, which will be limited to 50 percent capacity.
