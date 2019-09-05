Costa Rica Launches New Ad Campaign Focused on Inspiring New Mindset
Costa Rica's new ad campaign, titled, "Only the Essentials," is designed to reintroduce travelers to Costa Rica's brand and experience promise by reconnecting them with nature, each other and even themselves.
The Costa Rica Tourism Institute (ICT) launched a new advertising campaign in the United States and Canada on September 1, which features a custom-designed alphabet and five suggestive words: Balance, Thrill, Recharge, Alive and Connect.
The campaign titled, “Only the Essentials,” reintroduces travelers to Costa Rica’s brand and experience promise by reconnecting them with nature, each other and even themselves. The unique approach to traditional tourism advertising helps define experiences only available in Costa Rica and what today’s consumers really need.
A 2018 study conducted by TravelStyles, demonstrated that Costa Rica’s target audience understands the experiences that the destination offers across culture, adventure, and wellness. The study also identified a central attitude amongst them, with nearly 80 percent of survey respondents agreeing that they have adopted more of a “live for today” attitude in recent years. In developing “Only the Essentials,” the ICT understood that they did not need to again show the activities that the destination offers, but instead needed to convince travelers why they need Costa Rica now, more than ever.
Americans are among the busiest people in the world, and as a result, they have lost touch with some of the simpler, most essential things that bind human beings and bring contentment.
“Only the Essentials” connects with consumers on an emotional level and answers a social and cultural need to revert back to life’s essentials, such as nature, mindfulness, joy and human interaction. It is an authentic and inspiring campaign that reaches today’s digital natives who seek deeper connections through travel.
“Only the Essentials” is an extension and evolution of the country brand, “Essential Costa Rica,” which was conceived in 2013 to promote the country’s many offerings and to give Costa Rica a competitive edge over other destinations, bringing its values of excellence, sustainability, innovation, social progress and origin to the world.
The new advertising campaign sparks curiosity and discovery of what life’s essentials are. Its tagline, “Life’s Essentials Found Here,” summarizes the idea that only Costa Rica can provide experiences that reconnect us with life’s essentials.
The campaign celebrates Costa Rica’s offerings, with a custom-designed alphabet and five suggestive words - Balance, Thrill, Recharge, Alive and Connect - which come off the ads dimensionally and are the central focus of the images. The campaign is a completely unique approach to traditional tourism advertising, encouraging viewers to pause and consider what the words mean to them.
The plants, flowers, and animals used to build the font draw from Costa Rica’s incredible flora and fauna, and wildlife. All of the elements are unique to Costa Rica and use real photos, captured by photographers and botanists in the country, which were hand-illustrated to create true-to-life graphics.
“‘Only the Essentials’ is very relevant for today’s consumers because it addresses a social need to reconnect with nature and one another, and to take notice of the important things around us, which we believe Costa Rica makes possible,” said María Amalia Revelo, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism. “The campaign elements give the sensation of being in nature and take consumers from urban jungles to the actual jungles of Costa Rica.”
To kick off the campaign, Costa Rica will feature ads across public transportation in four key markets: New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Toronto. The ads include bus and trolley wraps, taxi toppers and a takeover at Chicago’s Fullerton Station.
On September 25 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. EST, Costa Rica will invite New Yorkers to Brookfield Place in the city’s Financial District, to travel on an immersive journey of the senses through Costa Rica’s rainforest.
The experience draws on atmospheric rainforest elements, such as 360 sound, and Costa Rican plants, lighting and wind effects to replicate real-life sights and sounds and incorporates live footage of the country. Guests will walk through the rainforest oasis and have an opportunity to capture their experience while feeling as though they’ve been physically transported to Costa Rica.
The campaign launch initiatives will be followed by a variety of media efforts, including connected television spots, display banners, and print and native content, which will run from September 1, 2019, through December. 31, 2019, with the possibility of continuing ads in the new year.
SOURCE: The Costa Rica Tourism Institute (ICT) press release
