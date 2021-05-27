COVID-19 Cluster Prompts New St. Kitts and Nevis Entry Rules
Destination & Tourism Brian Major May 27, 2021
Effective May 29, dual-island Caribbean nation St. Kitts and Nevis is restricting entry to fully vaccinated travelers, with exemptions for citizens and long-term residents. The revised entry protocols follow a cluster of 16 new COVID-19 cases first reported on May 19 and involving “a national with no travel history,” according to Dr. Timothy Harris, St. Kitts and Nevis’ prime minister.
In addition to the new entry rules, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has also instituted an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily curfew. The curfew period will extend for 14 days, said Harris.
The Federation’s government is enacting “a series of initiatives in an effort to contain the [COVID-19] spread,” said Harris. There are 61 confirmed COVID -19 cases in the country, with 45 cases fully recovered and no deaths, said officials.
The 16 new patients are “stable and are being monitored” as government and health officials undertake “extensive contact tracing,” officials added.
Under the new requirements for international travelers, non-vaccinated children under 18 traveling with fully vaccinated parents are eligible for entry. Families staying nine or fewer days must adhere to “vacation in place” guidelines.
Also, families vacationing in the country for 10 or more days will be required to follow Vacation in Place guidelines until day 14, after which children will be tested. Vaccinated parents traveling with non-vaccinated children will be prohibited from integrating into the Federation community until proof of negative test results is obtained for children on day 14.
Under current entry protocols, visitors to St. Kitts and Nevis must complete a Travel Authorization form and submit a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card. Travelers are also required to upload proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result obtained 72 hours prior to travel.
Arriving travelers will undergo an airport health screening including a temperature check and health questionnaire. Approved travelers are required to vacation in place at an approved hotel for nine days.
The Four Seasons Resort Nevis, the Golden Rock Inn, the Marriott Vacation Beach Club, the Montpelier Plantation & Beach resort, the Paradise Beach resort, the Park Hyatt hotel and the Royal St. Kitts Hotel are the government approved hotels for St. Kitts and Nevis visitors.
Sponsored Content
-
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on St. Kitts and Nevis
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS