COVID-19 Rules Remain in Place at Cancun Beaches as Local Cases Decline
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood February 23, 2021
Officials in Quintana Roo said despite the lowering of the state’s epidemiological light to yellow, many health and safety protocols would remain in place for high traffic areas such as beaches.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez announced the state would be under a yellow precautionary light and allow higher occupancy at businesses through February 28.
The change in epidemiological light was a result of a decreasing number of COVID-19 infections in the region. While progress has been made, Joaquin Gonzalez remained adamant that locals and tourists need to follow all safety guidelines.
“When the protocols are respected, the epidemiological light immediately indicates it,” Joaquin Gonzalez told the Riviera Maya News.
Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone director Vagner Elbiorn revealed that while safety standards implemented during the orange phase will remain in place for beachgoers in Cancun, capacity would increase from 30 percent to 60 percent.
Elbiorn said visitors would still need to undergo temperature checks, wear masks, keep groups to five people or less and not drink alcohol. Beaches will remain open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. local time.
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS