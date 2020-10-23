Last updated: 05:04 PM ET, Fri October 23 2020

COVID-19 Test Not Required to Visit Costa Rica

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff October 23, 2020

A beach in Guanacaste, Costa Rica
PHOTO: A beach in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. (photo via kjorgen/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Costa Rica is trying to revive its tourism industry and will once again allow travelers to visit the country without previously taking a COVID-19 test.

According to a new government order, starting October 26, 2020, national and foreign passengers entering Costa Rica by air will not be required to present a negative PCR test result.

"This decision is made in view of the air opening to all international countries on November 1, 2020, and takes into account that the Pan American Health Organization, in a document dated October 9, considers it unnecessary to demand tests or order quarantines for the resumption of international travel," said the Gustavo J. Segura, minister of tourism.

Before arriving in Costa Rica, travelers will need to fill out a Health Pass questionnaire and show that they are covered by medical insurance.

"I reiterate my call to companies in the tourism sector to continue with the commitment to apply prevention protocols in a very comprehensive manner and to national and international tourists to practice tourism responsibly, following all the precautionary measures that have been recommended to avoid contagion. The observance and adoption of these protocols is critical to give continuity over time to these gradual measures of economic opening, which undoubtedly help to protect thousands of jobs in the tourism sector throughout the country,” said Segura.

Over the last two months, more than 150 companies have been inspected to ensure that they are in compliance with health protocols. One-hundred-and-thirty-three have requested the Safe Travels seal granted by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). Currently, 73 have obtained the Safe Travels seal.

Janeen Christoff
