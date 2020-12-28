Dominican Republic Extending Complimentary Traveler Health Insurance
Destination & Tourism Brian Major December 28, 2020
The Dominican Republic is extending the country’s complimentary health coverage plan for tourists arriving aboard commercial flights and staying in approved hotels and resorts, which had been set to expire on January 1, 2021, to April 30, officials said Monday.
The visitor health plan becomes effective at hotel check-in and covers “all medical emergencies” including infection or exposure to COVID-19 while in the country.
The plan also covers “ambulatory visits, hospitalizations, medicines, prolonged visits due to medical emergencies, specialist[s], visits at health centers throughout the country, transportation in case of emergency, hospital expenses and penalty costs for flight changes,” said officials.
“The free traveler assistance plan has proven to be a success, as it has helped position us as a safe destination where tourists can enjoy different kinds of experiences with the peace of mind that there is a health system prepared to care for them in case of any contingency, at no cost to them,” said David Collado, minister of tourism.
“The Dominican government is committed to the reactivation of our tourism industry in an efficient and responsible manner,” added Collado.
For more information on Dominican Republic
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS