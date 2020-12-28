Last updated: 07:16 PM ET, Mon December 28 2020

Dominican Republic Extending Complimentary Traveler Health Insurance

Destination & Tourism Brian Major December 28, 2020

Hyatt Ziva Zilara Cap Cana
Dominican Republic travelers staying at approved resorts will receive free health coverage. Pictured: the Hyatt Ziva/Zilara Cap Cana. (Photo by Brian Major)

The Dominican Republic is extending the country’s complimentary health coverage plan for tourists arriving aboard commercial flights and staying in approved hotels and resorts, which had been set to expire on January 1, 2021, to April 30, officials said Monday.

The visitor health plan becomes effective at hotel check-in and covers “all medical emergencies” including infection or exposure to COVID-19 while in the country.

The plan also covers “ambulatory visits, hospitalizations, medicines, prolonged visits due to medical emergencies, specialist[s], visits at health centers throughout the country, transportation in case of emergency, hospital expenses and penalty costs for flight changes,” said officials.

“The free traveler assistance plan has proven to be a success, as it has helped position us as a safe destination where tourists can enjoy different kinds of experiences with the peace of mind that there is a health system prepared to care for them in case of any contingency, at no cost to them,” said David Collado, minister of tourism.

“The Dominican government is committed to the reactivation of our tourism industry in an efficient and responsible manner,” added Collado.

